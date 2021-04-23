First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NICE by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NICE by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $236.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.73 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

