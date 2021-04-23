First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,539 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.