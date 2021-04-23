First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.