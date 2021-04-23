Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNNNF opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

