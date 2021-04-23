Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

