Financial Contrast: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -6.51% 4.29% 2.15% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harvard Bioscience and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.25%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.47%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $116.18 million 2.24 -$4.69 million $0.12 54.25 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Berkeley Lights on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

