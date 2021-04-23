Financial Analysis: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) & Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and Chorus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Chorus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.81 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Chorus $610.79 million 3.44 $33.12 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.86% 7.95% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Chorus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

