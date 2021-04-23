Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the company’s current price.

FOA opened at $10.19 on Friday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.24.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

