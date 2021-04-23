Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.20% from the company’s current price.
FOA opened at $10.19 on Friday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.24.
Finance of America Equity Capital Company Profile
