Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. 22,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,874. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

