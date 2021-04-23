Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 114,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,327 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

