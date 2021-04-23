Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 114,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,327 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.62.
The company has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
