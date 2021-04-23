Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $238.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

RACE stock opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $147.08 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

