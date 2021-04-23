FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.89.

Shares of EQIX opened at $717.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

