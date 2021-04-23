FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 399,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.