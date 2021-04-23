FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,121 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

