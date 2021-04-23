FDx Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FCN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

