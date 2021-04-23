FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 62.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

