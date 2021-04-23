FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,494 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

