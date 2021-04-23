Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) Insider Buys A$120,000.00 in Stock

Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) insider Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan purchased 1,418,377 shares of Fatfish Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$170,205.24 ($121,575.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fatfish Group Limited is an incubator and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-ups and growth stage investments. It invests in the Internet sector with a focus on cryptocurrency, blockchain technologies, technology, internet, and consumer Internet venture. The company was formerly known as Fatfish Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Fatfish Group Limited in August 2020.

