Facet Wealth Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,221. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.