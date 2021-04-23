Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.94. 76,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

