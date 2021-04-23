Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tao Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $726.83. 295,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $697.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

