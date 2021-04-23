Facebook’s (FB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $375.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.03.

FB opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.16. Facebook has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

