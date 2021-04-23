Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.