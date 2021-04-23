Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Buys 30,692 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

