Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 141,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,660,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

