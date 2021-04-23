Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. Experian has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

