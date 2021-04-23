eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $658,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,828,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,058,681.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 1,838,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

