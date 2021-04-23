ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $33,657.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.00744544 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014438 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

