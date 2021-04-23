Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $35.21 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

