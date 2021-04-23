Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE VCRA opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

