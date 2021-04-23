Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,987 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 97.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

