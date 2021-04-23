Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5,386.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.74 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

