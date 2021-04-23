Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $750.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.