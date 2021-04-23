Exane Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,000. Booking comprises about 5.8% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $43.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,390.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,366.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,116.65. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

