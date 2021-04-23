EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $647.60

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 647.60 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.45), with a volume of 1593842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630.20 ($8.23).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 579.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

