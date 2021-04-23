Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 643,750 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 643,750 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,126,109. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of -404.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

