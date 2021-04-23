Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 156,324 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,324 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 400,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 242,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,169,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

