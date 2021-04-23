Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. 17,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

