Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,325.36.

SHOP stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,099.04. 26,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,137.30. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.