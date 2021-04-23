Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 335.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,164. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85.

