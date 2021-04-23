EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

