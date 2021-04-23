Everest (ID) Tops One Day Volume of $4.86 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Everest has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001607 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $95.07 million and $4.86 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00266828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,634.44 or 0.99897759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.85 or 0.01023649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

