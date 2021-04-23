Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.41. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 57,032 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

Get Etrion alerts:

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.