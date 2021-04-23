ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58.

