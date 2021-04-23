EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.30

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 14827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

