Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

