Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $457,650.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESNT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

