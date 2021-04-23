Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

