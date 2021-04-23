Equities Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

MTB stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.