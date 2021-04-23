Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

